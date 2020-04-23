I-Team: Nevadans still experiencing unemployment filing issues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Frustrations over filing for unemployment in Nevada aren’t going away. Gov. Steve Sisolak announced improvements to the system, but viewers continue to contact the 8 News Now newsroom with complaints.

Many said they can’t reach a human on the phone to help them sort out those issues.

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has urged Nevadans to file for unemployment online, particularly during late night hours.

But when that process doesn’t run smoothly, or Nevadans filing for unemployment hit a dead end, some told us they try calling the hotline. But the problem? They can’t get through.

The I-Team asked Nevada resident Gary Huntley how many times he thinks he’s hit redial. He replied:

“I average out at about 10 times per second conservatively … so conservatively, that’s 360 times per hour. At minimum, a couple hours. Hours a day. And when my wife isn’t working, I use both phones and hit redial on both of them. It’s probably one of the worst situations I’ve been in in my life, and I’ve been through some hard times.”

We asked people if they’ve seen an improvement in the response to their claims. Twenty percent said yes they have, but an overwhelming majority — 80% — said no.