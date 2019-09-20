I-Team: Nev. Dept. of Education looks into abuse allegations against teacher Kasey Glass

LAS VEGA (KLAS) — The I-Team’s stories about alleged abuse a student suffered at the hands of a teacher have gained the attention of the Nevada Department of Education. A spokesman says the department is looking into allegations against Kasey Glass.

A spokesman told the I-Team the Department of Education wasn’t aware of allegations against Glass until the I-Team contacted him.

“This is an ongoing issue,” said Todd Boley, the attorney for two students and their parents who are suing Kasey Glass.

According to Boley, it’s all too common for a teacher to leave one school district and show up in another despite allegations of abuse.

“You’ll see lots of instances in which districts have moved teachers who they knew were abusive without notifying parents that — that teachers who were known to be abusive; some who were prosecuted moved to other districts,” Boley said.

Boley represents two children with special needs and their families who are suing teacher Kasey Glass and the Clark County School District for what they call abuse. Glass resigned from CCSD but the I-Team learned she still has teaching license in the state of Nevada and for the last two years has worked at Floyd Elementary School in Pahrump. And Again, Glass is working with children who have special needs.

According to court documents, Glass intends to defend herself vigorously, but cannot effectively do so without the possibility of incriminating herself. She’s asking for court proceedings to be put on hold until the three-year statute of limitations runs out so she can’t face a felony charge.

The I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy has been following the exclusive since the beginning. She has an update.