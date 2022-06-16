LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday will mark one week since a beam collapsed on the U.S 95 and killed a Metro detective.

The 8 News Now I-Team has learned what that beam was built to withstand.

According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, that beam should have been able to take a hit from a 10-ton vehicle going up to 65 miles per hour. The clearance is 15 feet high.

The main two questions are if that early warning beam was properly secured and if the truck which collided with it had the proper permit from NDOT?

A spokesman said that NDOT couldn’t provide any more information until the Nevada State Police do because they are the ones at the head of the investigation. State police still have not provided any additional details. Friday marks one week and those questions still remain.

As the 8 News Now I-Team reported, an oversized tractor trailer collided with the early warning beam on the U.S. 95 at the Centennial bowl project. It’s still unknown if that truck weighed more than 10 tons, or if it was going faster than 65 miles per hour.

The beam collapsed and landed on a car that Metro detective Justin Terry was driving. He was a husband and father of two, who died at the scene.

An NDOT spokesman says that for their investigation, State Police took the beam and the pieces used to secure it. But one just like it has been put back up.

Las Vegas Paving has been doing the construction, and Western States Contracting owned the truck, but six days later, both companies have said no comment.

8 News Now has heard from many viewers about this tragedy because some of them have recalled driving under that beam before this happened.