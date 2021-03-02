ALAMO, Nev. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man reported missing last month was found dead outside of his car, which had been involved in a crash, officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told the I-Team.

Thaddeus “Taj” Sroka, of Las Vegas, was last seen on Feb. 13 at a truck stop on U.S. 93. He was driving toward Cave Lake State Park in Ely where he was due to spend the night and then return the next day.

Sroka was found outside of his vehicle on Feb. 18 on a rural road outside of Alamo, Sheriff Kerry Lee said. It appears Sroka’s vehicle had rolled over. He was able to crawl a short distance and then collapsed, Lee said.

While investigators were waiting for toxicology results, it appears Sroka died from injuries sustained in the crash, Lee said.

Thaddeus “Taj” Sroka (KLAS)

Investigators were able to ping Sroka’s phone, putting his place known location about 90 minutes south of where the car was found near Alamo, Lee said.

A GoFundMe page to help the family with costs exceeded its $1,000 goal, raising nearly $4,000 as of Tuesday.