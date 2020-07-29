I-Team: Metro officer weds fiancé from hospital bed as she fights cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many of you have sent well wishes and donated to help Crystal Sanchez after 8 News Now shared her story. The 30-year-old police officer, mother and veteran is battling cancer.

The I-Team has an update on Crystal’s condition and an unexpected ceremony.

Crystal married her fiancé from her hospital bed as she continues her courageous fight.

Courtesy: LVMPD/GoFundMe

“For that moment in time, she was extremely happy, and she got something she wanted out of life, which was to marry the person she loved,” said Metro Capt. Dori Koren.

Crystal and her now-husband, Cameron Sims, are both Metro officers.

Koren was Crystal’s supervisor and was helping to plan a wedding, but he says Crystal’s condition is getting worse.

Courtesy: LVMPD/GoFundMe

“The cancer started getting a lot more aggressive, so unfortunately, it became impossible to do that wedding ceremony,” Koren explained.

Related Content I-Team: Community rallies around Metro officer, veteran and mom fighting cancer Video

Loved ones say Crystal’s lung cancer was caused by exposure to hazardous chemicals while she served during the War in Afghanistan. She enlisted to help pay for college.

After doctors told her these are her final days, her concern is her daughter’s education. Fellow Metro officers set up a GoFundMe for Crystal’s care and for 6-year-old Evelyn’s college fund.

“Crystal’s biggest concern, of course like any mother, any parent, was what’s gonna happen to her daughter when she’s gone,” said Koren.

While loved ones show love and support, they hope for a miracle.

“We all know that in order for Crystal to survive what she’s going through right now, is gonna take some truly amazing ability to defy the odds.”

Koren points to Crystal’s positivity and gratitude, both evident in an interview earlier this year shared by Roost Digital Media with the I-Team.

“I don’t think the word ‘thank you’ even covers it, you know,” Crystal said in early 2020. “I can’t just say ‘thank you’ to these people because it’s so much more than that.”

To donate to Crystal and Evelyn through the GoFundMe, click here.

Koren says loved ones were trying to help Crystal cross things off her bucket list, but her condition and COVID-19 restrictions have gotten in the way.

If Crystal’s condition improves enough for her to leave the hospital, they may plan a staycation.