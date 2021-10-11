I-Team: Man who police say chopped up roommate, left in trash bin covered in foam, in custody

Christopher Berrios, 55, is accused of killing Bernard Robledo, 46. Court documents indicate the men lived at an apartment in the 1500 block of Arville Street.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing another man and leaving his body to decompose in a trash can is in custody in California, the I-Team confirmed Monday.

Christopher Berrios, 55, is accused of killing Bernard Robledo, 46. Court documents indicate the men lived at an apartment in the 1500 block of Arville Street.

On Sept. 4, a person called 911 saying they had found a body inside a trash bin. The body was covered in spray foam used for insulation, investigators wrote in court documents.

Detectives learned Robledo’s family had not heard from him for several days. Family members went to the home on Sept. 4 to look for him and noticed an odor coming from the bin.

Related Content Man found dead in trash can was shot in the head, coroner says

Police said Robledo had several limbs removed. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head.

Christopher Berrios, 55, is accused of killing Bernard Robledo, 46. Court documents indicate the men lived at an apartment in the 1500 block of Arville Street.

Inside a second trash bin, police said they found insulating spray foam cans, gloves and paper towels soaked in blood. A search of the home also found blood and tissue on the walls.

Police said they also found a handsaw with tissue and blood on it.

Investigators said they also found a notebook with the title, “Henchman, the Christopher Berrios Story.” The last page of the notebook said included a list of actions including, “back of the head – drag him to the garage,” “get rid of body,” and “come back clean everything.”

A truck on the property also contained a trash bag with several bloody items and a piece of bone, police said.

Police believe Berrios went to a local home improvement store two days before and bought the foam cans. Surveillance shows him wearing clothing found at the crime scene, police said.

Records in California show he was taken into custody on Sept. 15 in Hayward, California. He was being held without bail in California on a fugitive from justice charge. A hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Once Berrios returns to Nevada, he is expected to face a charge of murder with a deadly weapon.