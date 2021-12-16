A man who died in Metro police custody in July had methamphetamine in his system. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who died in Metro police custody in July had methamphetamine in his system.

Rashad Straughter, 35, died on July 11 after being arrested for DUI, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has since ruled his death accidental. Officials said Straughter died from the toxic effects of methamphetamine, plus two other contributing health factors, including dehydration.

Police were called to a car crash in the 900 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard to find Straughter inside a nearby convenience store fighting with customers, they said.

Straughter was given medical attention and then taken into custody.

He was found unresponsive at the Las Vegas City Jail and later died at the hospital.