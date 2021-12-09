I-Team: Man breaches fences, drives onto Las Vegas airport property wearing clown mask, claiming he had bomb

36-year-old previously arrested for doing donuts in limo on Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who police said was arrested for doing donuts on the Las Vegas Strip in a limousine last month reportedly drove onto the tarmac at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday wearing a clown mask and claiming he had a bomb.

Matthew Hancock, 36, is accused of breaching several fences and doing donuts on the airport ramp on Wednesday night.

A court appearance set for today was rescheduled. Hancock was reportedly combative and did not appear. The hearing has been rescheduled for Dec. 14.

Hancock was previously arrested on Nov. 11 for reckless driving on the Las Vegas Strip with a limousine, police said.

In that incident, police said the limo driver was doing donuts and driving in reverse on Las Vegas Boulevard near Flamingo Road.

According to police, Hancock was able to make it onto the north side of the airport, driving near several planes before stopping.

When approached by employees, Hancock reportedly put on a clown mask and screamed he had a bomb.

Metro officers arrived and detained Hancock, who told them there was a device in the car. He also told them he wanted to “steal a jet, because he wanted to fly to Area 51 to look at aliens,” police wrote in a report.

The response prompted a “massive” amount of resources, police said, and led to the evacuation of a terminal for private pilots. Air traffic was also altered during the response, police said.

During the investigation, police discovered a device that looked like an oxygen tank and fire extinguisher wrapped in the backseat.

Matthew Hancock (KLAS)

Police later determined the device was a hoax and included Christmas lights affixed to it.

Hancock faces several new charges connected to the Dec. 8 incident including making a false threat of terrorism and trespassing.

Records show Hancock received a citation for the Nov. 11 incident.

A spokesperson for the airport said the fences have since been repaired.