LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police have made an arrest in the killing of a 27-year-old woman last month.

Jessica Loggins was shot and killed inside an apartment in the 5100 block of Sahara Avenue, east of Nellis Boulevard, on Nov. 22.

Records show James Houston, 24, is charged with her murder. He was taken into custody Monday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office determined Loggins died from a gunshot wound to her torso.

Police had said at the time that they believed the shooting was the result of a domestic fight between Loggins and a man she had previously dated. It was unclear Tuesday if Houston and Loggins had been in a relationship.

An arrest warrant was issued for Loggins one day after the murder. In addition to murder, he faces a charge of being a fugitive in another state.

A judge held Houston without bail.