I-Team: Man accused of shooting, killing cousin in retaliation; worker also injured in Summerlin restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 31-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing his 39-year-old cousin and injuring a worker in a shooting last month in Summerlin, new documents obtained by the I-Team on Tuesday.

Marcus Larry, 39, was shot multiple times inside the Teriyaki Madness restaurant on Charleston Boulevard near Town Center Drive on Nov. 23. A 48-year-old woman, who was an employee at the restaurant, was also shot.

It appears Oscar Richardson, Jr. followed Larry into the restaurant about 30 seconds after Larry first walked in, police said.

Police said Richardson and Larry were feuding over a 2009 murder that Larry committed, they wrote in court documents.

A complaint filed in court in, 2009, accused Larry in a series of crimes including his affiliation with the criminal gang, the Hoodsmen Bloods and his role in the shooting and death of 9-year-old Savannah Bullins in North Las Vegas.

At the time, police said that Larry acted as the “lookout” for the other men he was with who targeted and shot at the girl’s father in his apartment. One of the bullets came through the apartment, striking and killing the girl.

After serving four years in jail, Larry pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced in 2013 to a maximum of 10 years in prison for each of the two counts that included conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Oscar Lee Richardson Jr. is facing charges of murder and attempted murder. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

According to investigators, Richardson also believed Larry was involved in two retaliatory shootings, one in January and one in February.

In February, Richardson and his girlfriend were involved in a shooting where the girlfriend was injured, documents said.

Witnesses helped identify Richardson based on his neck tattoo, documents said. In addition, police in North Las Vegas helped identify Richardson based on his gait.

Richardson was taken into custody in Texas last Friday, the I-Team first reported. As of Tuesday, he had not yet returned to Clark County.