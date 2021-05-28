I-Team: Man accused of killing Amari Nicholson charged with trying to kill 2 officers

Terrell Rhodes appears in court for first time on Wednesday, May 12. He was denied bail.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Terrell Rhodes, the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, is also charged with attempted murder after he took an officer’s weapon in an interrogation room.

New details of the struggle have emerged in an indictment filed on Friday.

Rhodes, 27, remains in the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He has a court hearing next week.

Amari Nicholson, Terrell Rhodes

Two new charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon are in addition to the first-degree murder charge Rhodes faces in the death of the 2-year-old. Rhodes also faces charges of assault on officer with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with use of a firearm.

The I-Team was the first to report the arrest of Rhodes in the boy’s death.

According to the indictment, Rhodes took the gun from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Detective Opal Deeds. He tried to kill Deeds and Metro Detective Tate Sanborn before officers subdued him.

Officers Robert Ochsenhirt and Jason McCarthy are also named as targets of assault in the indictment.

According to prosecutors, Rhodes admitted abusing and killing Amari after the boy urinated on himself.

Rhodes spoke to 8 News Now before his May 12 arrest, claiming a woman took Amari from the Emerald Suites where they were staying while the boy’s mother was in Colorado.

Amari’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, reported the boy missing on May 5, and his body was found on May 19. Police said they found the boy after Rhodes told them he had hidden the body.