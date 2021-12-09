I-Team: Las Vegas police arrest 89-year-old man accused of sexual abuse spanning decades

Leslie Jenkins, of Tucson, Arizona, faces seven charges connected to reported incidents dating back to the 1970s, police wrote in a heavily redacted arrest report. (KLAS)

Months-long investigation could lead to more changes, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 89-year-old man who police say sexually assaulted children over several decades is in custody and being held on $500,000 bail.

Leslie Jenkins, of Tucson, Arizona, faces seven charges connected to reported incidents dating back to the 1970s, police wrote in a heavily redacted arrest report. The childrens’ ages are redacted in the report, but charges indicate they are under the age of 14.

Police said Jenkins moved back and forth between Las Vegas, Reno and Tucson throughout his life. Several victims told police that Jenkins threatened them if they told anyone else about the alleged abuse, investigators said.

During an interview with police, Jenkins reportedly said he touched one child “because she was always around and was the most accessible.”

According to investigators, at least two victims reported several incidents to police over a 20-year time span. Another victim told police she believed Jenkins had touched her “more than 1,000 times” over eight years.

Jenkins faces four counts of sexual assault against child under 14 and three counts of lewdness with child under age 14, first offense.

More charges are pending, police said, noting other agencies could also file charges based on their investigations.

Police began their investigation in August.