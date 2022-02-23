LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas performer was found dead inside a hotel on the Strip early Tuesday morning, the 8 News Now I-Team has confirmed.
Donny Davis, a comedian, was discovered in a room at Resorts World.
Police were called to the hotel and casino just before 6 a.m.
Davis appeared in the series “Chelsea Lately.” He also performed on stage in Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency “Britney: Piece of Me.” He was also a longtime performer at Los Angeles’ Beacher’s Madhouse.
Davis’ cause and manners of death were pending as of Wednesday morning.