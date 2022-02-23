I-Team: Las Vegas performer Donny Davis found dead in Strip hotel

Donny Davis familiar face in Las Vegas, Los Angeles shows

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 17: Donny Davis is seen on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas performer was found dead inside a hotel on the Strip early Tuesday morning, the 8 News Now I-Team has confirmed.

Donny Davis, a comedian, was discovered in a room at Resorts World.

Police were called to the hotel and casino just before 6 a.m.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 05: Donny Davis as Mini Trump attends Jeff Beachers Madhouse Preview at Roosevelt Hotel on December 5, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Beacher’s Madhouse)

Davis appeared in the series “Chelsea Lately.” He also performed on stage in Britney Spears’ Las Vegas residency “Britney: Piece of Me.” He was also a longtime performer at Los Angeles’ Beacher’s Madhouse.

Davis’ cause and manners of death were pending as of Wednesday morning.

