LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old man facing a murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a vacant home last week told detectives he was looking for a missing dog after police arrested him at a second vacant home.

Reynaldo Cabrera Alvarez, 23, of Las Vegas, was killed in the shooting on March 14 in the 1400 block of Newport Street near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue, police said.

According to police, Alvarez arrived at a vacant house in the neighborhood to meet Jose Venegas, 28. The pair then became involved in an altercation that led to a shooting.

According to police, Alvarez and Venegas sold drugs from the abandoned home.

Alvarez was found in the driveway of the home, police said. As part of their investigation, detectives located several cellphones and video from a rideshare vehicle nearby.

“Venegas and Alvarez conduct ‘business’ together or sell narcotics from an abandoned residence,” police wrote in an arrest report. “Two days prior to the shooting, Alvarez gave Venegas an unknown amount of methamphetamine. Venegas didn’t have the money and owed Alvarez.”

The day of the shooting, Venegas called Alvarez, saying “his cousin took off with his money and drugs.” Venegas told Alvarez he would pick him up and look for the cousin, but Alvarez declined and said he would walk to the house.

Two days after the murder, police in North Las Vegas responded to a vacant home. A car, believed to be involved in the murder, was parked in the vacant home’s garage.

As detectives investigated the circumstances of that call, Venegas pulled up in another vehicle and was taken into custody, police said.

When speaking to detectives, Venegas said he had gone to the house to search for a missing dog. He said a fight ensued with a man and that “the [man] had shot himself during the altercation.”

In a later interview, Venegas told investigators he “didn’t kill anyone.”

Venegas faces one charge of open murder.

Court records show Veneges has a history of gun-related charges, dating back to at least 2013.

In 2014, he pleaded guilty to charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon for a July 2013 shooting. As a convicted felon, he was then banned from ever owning a gun.

Judge Elissa Cadish sentenced Veneges to a minimum of three years in prison.

In 2019, he pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and was sentenced to prison for a year.

He was again charged with an attempt to own a gun in 2021. In January, Judge Christy Craig suspended prison time and sentenced him to two years probation, records showed.