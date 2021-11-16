On April 27, 2016, Merral Stowe, 27, was found inside a car in a parking lot at the Shadow Ridge apartments near Desert Inn and Arville Street. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused in a 2016 homicide was taken into custody on Monday, records showed.

Percellus Jones, 21, faces a charge of open murder in the shooting death of Merral Stowe, 27.

On April 27, 2016, Stowe was found inside a car in a parking lot at the Shadow Ridge apartments near Desert Inn and Arville Street.

Stowe had several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said at the time that the suspect could have been inside the vehicle at the time.

A warrant for Jones’ arrest was issued in 2019. He was being held Tuesday without bail.

This is a developing story. The I-Team will have updates as more information is available.