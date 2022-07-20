LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who dismembered his acquaintance and drove around with a severed head and body parts pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of second-degree murder, documents the 8 News Now I-Team reviewed Wednesday said.

Eric Holland, 58, was charged with murdering Richard Miller, 65, in late December. Miller was reported missing in November and lived on a houseboat on Lake Mead.

Eric Holland (KLAS)

During an examination of his body, the medical examiner discovered Miller had several gunshot wounds, including at least one to his head, documents the I-Team obtained in April said. Investigators believe Holland and Miller got into an altercation in mid-November, leading to Miller’s death. Police discovered Miller’s remains on Dec. 23.

On Nov. 23, a surveillance camera at Home Depot near Decatur Boulevard and Flamingo Road captured Holland buying a reciprocating saw and trash bags, police said.

Investigators say video shows Eric Holland buying a saw and trash bags at a Las Vegas Home Depot. (KLAS)

According to court documents, investigators found the saw and those bags, with pieces of Miller in them, in the back and in the open tailgate of the truck Holland was driving at the time of his arrest.

As the I-Team first reported, Las Vegas Metro police discovered the body parts after Holland ran from a traffic stop. As officers performed an inventory of the truck Holland was driving, which is standard protocol when Metro police are impounding a vehicle, they found Miller’s severed head, they said.

Evidence, including coolers and trash bags, in the murder case against Eric Holland. (KLAS)

In court in January, Holland’s attorney said his client would not lead police on a chase had he known what was in the truck. Grand jury transcripts indicate police matched Holland’s fingerprints to the items discovered in the truck, which had been purchased at Home Depot.

Records show a warrant was issued for Holland for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle, and other unrelated charges in 2019.

Negotiations regarding a possible prison sentence were not included in court documents filed Tuesday. Second-degree murder is a Category A felony in Nevada, which includes a possible life sentence.

Holland will be sentenced Sept. 1. His attorney did not return a request for comment Tuesday.