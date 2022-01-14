I-Team: Las Vegas man accused of impersonating federal officer, going out on calls, to impress girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of impersonating a federal marshal and investigating at least four incidents, all to impress his girlfriend, prosecutors allege in federal documents filed Thursday.

Kevin Leavold faces one charge of false impersonation of a federal officer or employee. The U.S. Marshals Service work to secure federal buildings, arrest fugitives and perform other federal-level law enforcement tasks.

Investigators said they were introduced to Leavold last September when the U.S. Marshals Service received information that he may have been pretending to be a deputy marshal, court documents said.

An investigator with the U.S. Marshals Service learned Leavold had several clothing items depicting the service’s logo. The investigator also found Leavold had installed red-and-blue lights and a radio in his car.

On June 14, Leavold responded to an alarm at a business near Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive. In surveillance video obtained by investigators, Leavold is seen wearing a ballistic vest, a pistol and handcuffs while speaking with a person at the business.

The video also showed Leavold speaking with the person at the business and walking through it, announcing “U.S. Marshals,” documents said.

The person at the business later police to investigators, saying she believed Leavold to be a legitimate law enforcement officer.

Last month, investigators interviewed Leavold, who said he had purchased U.S. Marshal clothing online and used it on “possibly four occasions,” documents said.

Leavold also told investigators he was involved in a similar incident where he searched a person for drugs, investigators said.

In September, a Las Vegas Metro police officer confronted Leavold while he was wearing the phony gear, warning him he could face charges, investigators noted.

“He said that his motivation for dressing as a deputy U.S. marshal on those occasions was to impress [his girlfriend,” investigators wrote.

Records show Leavold was issued a summons to appear in court on the felony charge. A court date nor attorney for Leavold were noted in court records.