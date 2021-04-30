I-Team: Las Vegas judge will resign to avoid ethics hearing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas justice of the peace has agreed to resign prior to a hearing on ethics charges. Melanie Tobiasson’s ethics trial was scheduled to start in a few weeks.

As part of a deal, her resignation will result in the trial being dropped.

The 8 News Now I-Team has covered this case extensively. Tobiasson had been under investigation by Nevada’s Judicial Discipline Commission for almost two years. She faced a list of charges related to asking police to investigate a clothing store where he daughter worked. The former judge believed it was a front for prostitution.

The commission accused her of letting her family influence her conduct.

Her resignation is effective next week.