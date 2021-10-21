I-Team: Las Vegas hotel worker accused of helping smuggle guns from US to Mexico

Prosecutors: Man traveled from Wisconsin to border to help in conspiracy

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assistant manager at a Las Vegas hotel is accused of helping traffic guns from the United States to Mexico, prosecutors write in court documents obtained by the I-Team.

Rudy Robles faces charges of conspiracy to purchase and smuggle firearms, smuggling firearms from the United States and two other gun-related charges.

According to prosecutors in Wisconsin, Robles and several other defendants worked together between March 2019 and December 2020 to transport firearms from the US to Mexico and “falsely represented themselves as the actual purchasers,” documents said.

“Robles role in the conspiracy was to recruit firearm purchases,” prosecutors allege in court documents. “Robles recruited straw purchasers, represented the leader of the conspiracy’s firearm purchase requests, coordinated the purchase of firearms, provided money to purchase firearms and transported those firearms to be smuggled across the border to Mexico.”

Prosecutors believe Robles traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, to buy guns and then hand them over to a Mexican smuggler, they write in court documents. Records show the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms previously interviewed Robles in 2019.

Robles was arrested Tuesday and released on bond Thursday, records said.

Court documents indicate Robles works as an assistant general manager at the Residence Inn by Marriott at the Hughes Center. The general manager at the property wrote Robles has been with the company for more than two decades and would remain employed pending trial.

A judge released him on bail due to the letter written on Robles’ behalf.

The I-Team has reached out to Marriott for comment.