LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A clerk shot a customer who refused to wear a mask before turning the gun on himself in an incident at a Las Vegas gas station.

The shooting happened at the Terrible’s gas station on Centennial Center Boulevard and Azure Drive around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

Police received a report that a person was shot and running through the parking lot, according to a report obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Wednesday.

Police said the victim had walked into the gas station without wearing a mask on Sunday, Feb. 6, which was several days before Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada’s mask mandate.

Upon entering the store, the clerk told the victim to put on a mask. The victim refused, according to police, and walked up to the counter with items to buy.

The clerk refused to serve the victim, who then walked out of the store without paying for the items, police said,

The clerk then followed the victim outside of the store, recording him with his phone, police said. The two men then began to physically fight when the clerk pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds at the victim, striking him once in the shoulder.

The clerk then shot himself.

The victim was able to drive to a nearby hospital and receive treatment.

If the clerk had survived, he would have been charged with battery with the use of a deadly weapon, police said.

