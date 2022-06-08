LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Marshal Service is searching for a man accused of a scheme involving Personal Protective Equipment during the pandemic.

Wallace Shimabukuro, 45, is wanted for violating probation after serving time in prison for a previous bank fraud case.

Wallace Shimabukuro is accused of a scheme involving PPE during the pandemic. (Credit: U.S. Marshal Service)

There is currently a warrant out of the District of Hawaii issued last November, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.

“That was the business that he went into to defraud folks, pretty much just to capitalize on the fear,” said a deputy U.S. Marshal. He asked the 8 News Now I-Team to protect his identity due to the nature of his work.

Shimabukuro’s criminal history includes aggravated assault, assault, bank fraud, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.

The deputy U.S. Marshal told the I-Team that after he was released from prison, Shimabukuro went into business with another felon selling PPE and some of the product disappeared. He also went into a similar business with his wife in Las Vegas. He is believed to be using meth, according to the deputy U.S. Marshal.

Shimabukuro’s last known address is in the Spring Valley area. He was evicted in February and filed a lawsuit against the property company in March.

The deputy U.S. Marshal said Shimabukuro and his wife recently sold a newer Honda vehicle, and currently have two newer BMW models. He also said the wife did not cooperate during an interview late last year.

The U.S. Marshal Service said Shimabukuro is believed to be in the southwest valley, possibly near the 215 and Sunset.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call: 775-277-6800.