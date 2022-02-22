LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two witnesses told police they suspected a driver, who caused a crash over the weekend, severely injuring two people, was going nearly 100 mph as she drove through a busy Las Vegas intersection.

Cassandra Leal, 30, faces two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The collision happened at the intersection of Sahara and Maroney Avenues around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The location is near where Sahara Avenue intersects with Maryland Parkway.

A driver and his passenger were turning left at the intersection when Leal’s car crashed into it, police said.

Witnesses told police Leal was “weaving through traffic at excessive speeds before the collision.”

Both victims were taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.

An officer noted Leal smelled from a “heavy odor of alcohol” as she lay on the sidewalk after the crash. Results from a blood kit were redacted in the report.

One witness told police they suspected Neal was traveling in the “near triple digits,” the report said. A second witness said, “she estimated the speed [of Leal’s car] to be 95-100 miles per hour.”

Leal was also taken to the hospital and booked in absentia. A booking photo was not provided.

A judge set her bail at $100,000. If she makes bail, Leal cannot drive and cannot consume alcohol.