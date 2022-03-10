Woman, 63, failed to appear in court last month

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a mother and grandmother claims a nurse wrote down an incorrect court date, which later prompted a judge to issue a warrant for her arrest.

Gilma Rodriguez-Walters, 53, was killed in the December 2019 crash. She was on her way home from work at a Las Vegas-area Home Depot when Marsha Byrd, 63, crashed into her, police said.

Byrd was passing other cars and speeding on Tropical Parkway near Torrey Pines Drive when she lost control of her car and crashed into Rodriguez-Walters, police said. Witnesses and a residential surveillance camera indicated her Mercedes SUV was off the road at one point before the wreck.

A woman accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a mother and grandmother – who prosecutors had warned was a flight risk — is missing. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Two months after Byrd’s first court appearance, she was back in court, accused of violating the conditions of her release. Court documents indicate testing found alcohol in Byrd’s system.

Prosecutors argued for Herndon to increase bail to $100,000 and put Byrd on house arrest, warning she was a “flight risk.”

“Overwhelming evidence, including video of defendant driving, numerous witness statements, and chemical analysis of defendant’s blood, renders a conviction extremely likely,” Frank LoGrippo, the prosecutor on the case, wrote in a motion to increase bail.

Prosecutors argued for a judge to increase bail to $100,000 and put Byrd on house arrest, warning she could flee. (KLAS)

Byrd’s attorney argued his client was battling breast cancer and that the alcohol in her system may have been from hair products she was using. Byrd denied consuming any alcohol since the crash.

Herndon declined to raise bail, but instead ordered Byrd not to drive.

A judge pulled the warrant Thursday after Byrd’s lawyer argued his client “was mistaken on the court date.”

“Defendant asserted that her nurse wrote down the court date of Feb. 19, 2022, on the April 13, 2021, court date,” a filing said.

Byrd was due in court on Feb. 1 and did not show, prompting a judge to issue a warrant.

According to Byrd’s lawyer, Byrd left Nevada to see a doctor in California on Feb. 1. She was hospitalized on Feb. 2.

Byrd’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment when the I-Team first reported Byrd’s disappearance. A spokesperson for Herndon said he cannot comment on pending legal matters.