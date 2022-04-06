LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police booked a man on a charge of vehicular manslaughter more than a decade after officers said he caused a deadly crash involving a motorcycle, court documents obtained Wednesday by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Michael Benno died after his motorcycle collided with Adam Hallam’s car at an intersection in the east valley on Jan. 15, 2010, court documents said. Hallam was driving a Honda Element on Pearl Street when he stopped for the stop sign at Reno Avenue.

As Benno approached Pearl Street, Hallam entered the intersection in front of the bike, documents said. The motorcycle then fell over onto its side, slid on the road and hit the Honda, court documents said.

Court documents said the crash occurred because Hallam failed to yield the right of way.

Benno died from blunt force injuries. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

Michael Benno died after his motorcycle collided with Adam Hallam’s car at an intersection in the east valley on Jan. 15, 2010, court documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

A warrant was issued for Hallam’s arrest for the misdemeanor charge in May 2010, police said.

Court records indicate Hallam agreed to turn himself in last week. Judge Karen Bennett-Haron released Hallam without bail on his own recognizance.

Hallam was due to return to report in May for negotiations.