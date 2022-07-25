LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lake Las Vegas is currently not getting filled with additional water after an intake pipe at Lake Mead can no longer draw water.

The city of Henderson and Lake Las Vegas are working on a long-term solution, according to a city spokesperson.

Basic Water Company, also known as Basic Management Inc. had an intake pipe that could draw water above 1,050 feet.

In May, when Lake Mead was at 1,052 feet, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported that BMI would soon no longer be able to draw water. Currently, the lake is at 1,040 feet.

City spokesperson Kathleen Richards told the I-Team that Basic Water Co. ceased operations on July 1. Lake Las Vegas had been getting the water supplied by BMI and delivered through the city of Henderson.

Richards said that Lake Las Vegas was aware of the likelihood that Basic Water Co. would no longer be able to draw water and put additional raw water in the lake.

A developer for Lake Las Vegas told the I-Team that the situation occurred about two months sooner than expected.

Cody Winterton is the division president of Raintree Investment Corporation which is developing Lake Las Vegas.

During a phone call with the I-Team, he said infrastructure has been put in place for the lake to continue receiving water from the city of Henderson, including the installation of pipes.

He also said he believes paperwork with the city will be finalized within two to three weeks.

Winterton also provided the following statement:

Lake Las Vegas is a customer of the City of Henderson, and has a commitment from the city to provide water to maintain the lake. Any impact from BMI’s inability to deliver water to the City will not affect the City’s commitment to provide water to Lake Las Vegas for the lake. Lake Las Vegas and the City of Henderson are working on amendments to the agreements to recognize any changes in respect to the delivery system. Cody Winterton, President of Raintree Investment Corporation

Water needs to be supplied to Lake Las Vegas due to evaporation. The city reports delivering 1.3 billion gallons of water to the lake from July 2020 to June 2021. The city reports an increase to 1.5 billion within the past year because additional water was put in to compensate for Basic Water Co.’s ceasing operations.

Lake Las Vegas is about a 30-minute drive from the Las Vegas strip. There are hotels there including Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa and The Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa, along with a golf course, restaurants, businesses, and water sports. There are also luxury homes. Currently, development continues.

The Lake Las Vegas area also has a significant amount of grass. Winterton said Lake Las Vegas is committed to water conservation, and his team is looking at ways to comply with the new laws in Nevada about the removal of decorative grass.