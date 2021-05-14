I-Team Interview: Amari Nicholson’s mother talks publicly for first time about son’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tayler Nicholson, the mother of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, spoke candidly with I-Team reporter Vanessa Murphy as she left court Friday morning.

An emotional Nicholson talked about her grief and the outrage and suspicion she has experienced from some people who believe she had something to do with the crime.

Nicholson was accompanied by a family friend identified as Jacques Nalls, who told the I-Team he was a second father to Amari.

Picture of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

Nicholson was at court to attend boyfriend Terrell Rhodes court appearance on new charges that were filed against him related to his arrest for murder. However, Rhodes, 27, was not brought into the courtroom and another court date was set.

“He took a precious child away from many people, Nicholson said outside the courthouse.

Aside from a murder charge, Rhodes is facing additional charges of resisting a public officer with a firearm and four charges of assault on a protected person.

Terrell Rhodes arrested for murder of missing toddler Amari Nicholson. Source: LVMPD

Amari Nicholson’s body was discovered on Wednesday, one week after he was reported missing.

According to Rhodes arrest report, he told police he hit the boy because he was upset after the boy urinated on himself.

Nicholson left Amari in Rhodes care while she went out of town.