I-Team: Internal memo reveals surge of COVID-19 patients at local hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some hospitals in Southern Nevada are dealing with a surge of COVID-19 patients. However, hospitals seem reluctant to share the numbers publicly.

The I-Team has obtained an internal memo for Sunrise Hospital. The facility is dealing with an influx of coronavirus patients, and emergency measures are in place.

This is just one example of what hospitals are dealing with right now in Clark County, as cases and deaths from the virus go up.

The memo points to COVID positive volumes surging over the past several days, with over 160 positive patients on Sunday.

In the letter to medical staff, dated Aug. 4, CEO Todd Sklamberg writes that recent measures taken will continue to Sunday, Aug. 9, including a temporary halt on transfers from other hospitals and adult elective procedures requiring any in-patient stay.

He writes:

I want to assure you, we will do everything we can to support the care of your patients.”

And then, in bold,

Please do not let a patient’s condition deteriorate. If your patient needs Sunrise Hospital, please contact us, and we will review on a case-by-case basis.“

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the I-Team has been reaching out to hospitals in Southern Nevada, and most do not reveal numbers.

The Nevada Hospital Association provides a broader picture.

As of Aug. 3 for Clark County, it reports 83% of licensed beds occupied, 85% of adult ICU beds occupied and 55% of ventilators in use.

In his memo, Sklamberg writes:

Hardships have been extended over longer stretches of time no one could have foreseen.”

We reached out to Sunrise Hospital for more information, asking for specific numbers for today.

A spokeswoman said the memo is an update to proactive measures that have been in place since July 9. They continue to evaluate and monitor the situation on a regular basis.