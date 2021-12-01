I-Team : Inmate caught with shank repeatedly before alleged prison murder

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An inmate who is accused of stabbing another inmate to death with a shank has been caught with the same type of weapon repeatedly before, according to the Nevada Attorney General’s office.

“This case he killed his cell inmate, stabbed him 96 times,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General Michael Kovac at a proceeding in Clark County District Court Wednesday.

33-year-old, Andrew Hilford, was indicted for Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon.

He is already serving a life sentence with eligibility for parole after 20 years due to a 2008 murder conviction. Prosecutors allege that Hilford killed inmate, 21-year-old Isaiah Sharp, on March 14 at High Desert State Prison.

“The defendant, when he was approached by corrections officers and they saw the victim laying in the cell, pretended as if he was gonna drop a TV on the victim and resisted attempts to get a shank that was recovered from his pocket at the scene,” Kovac said.

He also revealed that this was not the first time Hilford had been caught with a shank in prison.

Kovac said that in 2012, the Attorney General’s office prosecuted him for possession of a shank inside prison.

In 2017, Hilford was charged with four counts of attempted murder with possession of a shank inside prison, according to Kovac.

In 2019, the office received another referral for Hilford’s alleged attempt to attack a correctional officer, added Kovac.

In March, Kovac said Hilford was inside a cell with Sharp. “They were housed together.

There was nobody that came in and out of the cell between the time, both the victim and defendant were last seen,” Kovac said.

Sharp was serving a 44 to 132-month sentence for robbery with the use of a deadly weapon. He was arrested in 2017 when he was 18-years-old for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Reno. Two others were also arrested.