I-Team: Infant suffers bites, bone fractures after Las Vegas dad loses video game

21-year-old became upset, police say; infant had numerous fractures to skull, ribs, legs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas father is accused of inflicting injuries on his infant daughter after becoming upset over losing in a video game, Metro police said.

Police arrested Day-Quaun Adkins, 21, on Dec. 29, records showed.

The child, described as an infant, had seen her pediatrician earlier in the day, noting that she had bite marks on her body, an arrest report said.

Child Protective Services went to the home in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard to speak with family members, who initially thought the bitemarks may have come from other children in the home, police said.

The child was then taken to University Medical Center, where a doctor found she was suffering from numerous fractures to her skull, ribs and legs.

Police then interviewed Day-Quaun, who said he had “squeezed her” after he became upset after losing a video game and the child was crying, the report said.

“The frustration and anger were compounded by [the child] crying,” investigators wrote in the report. “He described that he squeezed very hard out of anger.”

Police described the sequences of events in the report, adding, “While squeezing her shin, he described how her foot rotated inward from the force of the squeeze.”

Officers noted the baby’s injuries are consistent with the doctor’s findings.

Adkins’ faces three counts of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm.

A judge set bail at $100,000. Adkins remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday. He was due in court on Jan. 20.

A booking photo for Adkins was not released.