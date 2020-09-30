I-Team: Important dates Clark County voters need to know ahead of Nov. 3 election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nov. 3 election is just 35 days away, and voting across the country and Nevada is different this year. The change is due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Clark County, the registrar says 1.2 million mail-in ballots are being sent to all registered voters. Some voters have already received a sample ballot along with information about early voting and in-person locations for election day.

The sample ballot gives voters a chance to see it ahead of time.

Registrar Joe Gloria told the I-Team this is the longest ballot Clark County has had.

There are a few key dates and details voters need to remember:

Starting Oct. 7th, the official mail-in ballot will be sent out along with a postage paid return envelope, which must be postmarked by election day, which is Nov. 3.

Voters can track their ballot online or by calling the registrar’s office.

Early voting begins Oct. 17 and ends on Oct. 30.

You can vote in person or drop off your ballot at the in-person locations (early voting locations or polling places). You can also put your ballot in the mail.

There is a 7 day period post election day for counties to receive mail in ballots.

As for the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, according to the Nevada secretary of state, they are unofficial until each county certifies results, which can take up to 13 days after the election.

“There will be no final results on election night,” said Joe Gloria, Clark County Registra. “We will definitely be reporting an official total for in-person early voting on election day sites minus the provisional votes, but the mail ballots will be counted for several days after election day so our final unofficial won’t be available till well after election day.”

Reminder: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voters have the option to vote in person or by mail. It’s against the law to do both.