I-Team: Hip-hop producer Mally Mal sentenced to 33 months in prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hip-hop producer and rapper Mally Mall — whose real name is Jamal Rashid — was sentenced Thursday in Las Vegas to two years and nine months in prison — a total of 33 months, which was the maximum he could get under a plea deal.

He previously admitted between 2002 and 2014 his escort services in Clark County were actually fronts for prostitution. Rashid had agreed to a plea deal in federal court with a sentence specified at one to 33 months in prison.

Rashid paid airfare to fly prostitutes to clients, and he advertised sex for sale on websites like Backpage.

Rashid’s attorney told the court he was hospitalized with COVID-19 in July and developed lung problems. His condition led to several delays for his sentencing hearing.

According to the website allmusic.com, Rashid’s rise to fame began with a shout-out on Drake’s “The Motto.” He went on to assemble a team that produced a number of high-profile artists including Drake, Chris Brown, Usher, Snoop Dogg and Lupe Fiasco.

Rashid has ties to celebrities including Justin Bieber. He gave Bieber a pet monkey, according to a fan blog. Bieber named the capuchin monkey Mally, and it was in the news again later when customs authorities took it away from him in Germany.

Rashid appears in six episodes in season one of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood,” as Nikki Mudarris’s longtime boyfriend. He leaked a sex tape of himself Mudarris in 2015.

His Las Vegas mansion was raided by the FBI over reports of exotic animal and human trafficking.

A sentencing memorandum from the U.S. Attorney’s Office argued for the full 33-month sentence.