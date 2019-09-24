I-Team: Gragson’s statements after crash not admissable, lawyers argue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scott Gragson’s attorneys say police and prosecutors didn’t follow the rules. The say Gragson shouldn’t have been indicted.

The Las Vegas businessman faces several DUI-related charges after a crash that left a mother of three dead and others injured.

The I-Team first showed you evidence from this court case including video and documents that prosecutors say lead to the same conclusion: Scott Gragson was drunk when he got behind the wheel and crashed.

But attorneys argue some of that evidence shouldn’t be allowed to be used in the criminal case against Gragson.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police bodycam video from the day of the crash shows an officer approaching Gragson, who is sitting on a curb after the wreck.

Officer: “What’s going on today?”

Gragson: “There’s a problem.”

Officer: “Huh?”

Gragson: “There’s a big problem.”

Melissa Newton.

This is minutes after a crash on May 30that killed Melissa Newton, a mother of three. Three others were injured.

On Monday, the 53-year-old man’s attorneys filed a petition in court arguing that statements made by Gragson shouldn’t be used. They say those statements were taken in violation of Miranda regulations.

Another clip shows Gragson during a sobriety test.

Gragson: “1, 2, 3”

Officer: “Look down at your foot …”

Gragson: “3, 4, 5, 6 … oh, I just failed it.”

There’s also controversy surrounding the timing and results of Gragson’s blood alcohol test.

Gragson’s attorneys submitted an application for a search warrant from Metro police.

The officer writes he arrived at the scene at 5:11 p.m., and he asks a judge for permission to draw Gragson’s blood more than two hours later. Nevada state law gives police a two-hour window.

Shortly after, the traffic captain was removed. The reason for his removal has not been provided.

Scott Gragson’s SUV following the deadly crash. (KLAS-TV)

Still more than three hours after the crash, police say Gragson’s blood alcohol level was 0.147, close to twice the legal limit. And prosecutors also point to medical records that reveal a blood alcohol content of 0.181, which falls into that two-hour window.

Gragson’s attorneys argue medical records and testimony from a UMC nurse violate HIPPA and shouldn’t be allowed in court.

In the meantime, Gragson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Gragson’s attorney sent a statement pointing to rules for the grand jury meant to protect a citizen accused of a crime. He says the attorneys are challenging what they believe to be errors in the grand jury presentation.

For now, Gragson’s trial is set for March. He is out on bond with electronic monitoring, and he faces civil lawsuits as well, filed by the other passengers who were injured in the crash.