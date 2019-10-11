I-Team: Gragson’s attorneys want blood test results thrown out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scott Gragson’s attorneys want his blood test results thrown out. The Las Vegas businessman is accused of felony DUI charges after a deadly crash.

This argument centers around the timing of the blood tests and how they were done. The results, according to court records, show Gragson’s blood alcohol content well over the legal limit.

Metro police say Gragson failed this sobriety test after he drove drunk, lost control of his vehicle and crashed in May at the Ridges in Summerlin. Mother of three Melissa Newton — who was a passenger — was killed. Three other passengers were injured.

While Gragson faces felony DUI counts, his attorneys argue police mishandled the investigation in this motion to suppress blood test results filed Thursday.

Lawyers argue police did not take Gragson’s blood soon enough. Nevada state law provides a two-hour window for police, but Metro’s first blood draw was three and half hours later.

Still, the result is close to twice the legal limit at .147.

When the I-Team contacted Metro about the delayed blood draw, a spokesman pointed to circumstances of this case including: “The location of the scene, conducting field sobriety tests at the scene, the time it took for medical to transport to the hospital and a computer system issue with sending the electronic warrant through to a judge.”

He wrote: “Regardless of those factors it is still a lawful blood draw and does not remove the ability to determine the level of intoxication.”

Court records reveal a blood draw by UMC staff which did fall in that two-hour window with a result of .181.

Gragson’s attorneys argue that shouldn’t be used either.

After Gragson’s arrest and there were questions surrounding that delayed blood draw, the traffic captain was removed and later placed in a different department. Metro would not reveal why.

Scott Gragson is out on bond with electronic monitoring, and a trial is set for march.