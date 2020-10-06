I-Team: Gragson going through intake process at High Desert State Prison

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Scott Gragson is going through intake procedures at High Desert State Prison.

The wealthy real estate broker was sentenced to 8-20 years behind bars for a May 2019 drunk driving crash that killed a mother of three young girls and injured several other occupants of the vehicle.

Gragson was sentenced on Sept. 4

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Gragson was transferred on Sept. 18, and is currently going through the intake process.

That could take awhile.

A deputy director tells the I-Team there are strict rules on movement inside the prison due to COVID-19 precautions. Prisoners are quarantined on arrival before they join the general prison population.