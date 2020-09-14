I-Team: Gov. Sisolak responds to Pres. Trump’s decision to hold rallies in Nevada despite state’s COVID-19 guidelines on large crowds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Disrespectful and reckless, those are just some of the works Governor Steve Sisolak used to describe President Donald Trump’s rally in Henderson and Minden, Nevada over the weekend. Gov. Sisolak talked to the I-Team’s Vanessa Murphy about it. Here’s what he had to say.

Vanessa Murphy, I-Team Reporter: “Let’s start with President Donald Trump. He called you a political hack, told his supporters to tell your governor top open up your state. Your response?”

Governor Steve Sisolak, D-NV: “Well, I think that I don’t know where he comes up with the political hack. I thought he was talking about his golf game or something. I don’t know. I don’t know how I can respond to President Trump at what he said. His actions were selfish, reckless, irresponsible. He jeopardized the health and safety of every person that lives in the state of Nevada. And there is just no excuse for what he did. I mean, he knew what the rules were. Those rules were developed in coordination with the White House. I mean, the limited gathering space. If you’re a red zone, it had to be ten. Yellow it had to be, we made it. He knew what the rules were and chose willfully to just disregard them. And then his comment that he wasn’t worried about getting the virus. Well, I’m not worried about him getting the virus, I’m worried about the 3 million people that live here.”

What the Governor is referring to is the president telling a reporter with the Review-Journal that he wasn’t concerned about catching COVID-19 at the indoor rally because he’s on stage and it’s very far away, seemingly meaning from the crowd.