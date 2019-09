LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a report obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team, a four-year-old boy nearly died after eating marijuana edibles. On September 18, the child was taken to an emergency room by his parent, and was then taken to another hospital after after it was determined he was in critical condition.

Metro says the child’s father was arrested. The boy has since recovered, but the incident is still under investigation.

No other information is being released at this time.