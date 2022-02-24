LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators noted the suspicion of foul play in an incident report about the death of Las Vegas performer Donny Davis, the 8 News Now I-Team confirmed Thursday.

Davis, 43, a comedian, was discovered in a room at Resorts World around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the report, firefighters who responded to the room “advised they thought there might be foul play due to the number of other subjects in the room and having trouble getting information from them.”

One witness “immediately asked for a lawyer to be present” before speaking with a police officer, the report said.

The report said Davis had spent the night drinking at the Strip property. A bartender had refused him service at one point “for being too intoxicated,” the report said.

Davis went back to his room around 3:30 a.m.

Around 5 a.m., one of Davis’ friends returned to the room, noting that his hands looked “pink and pale,” the report said. A friend then left the room and returned a bit later, finding Davis’ “face and hands were turning purple,” the report said.

Davis was also not breathing. His friends moved him to a bed where they noticed Davis was biting his tongue, the report said.

Davis was transferred to Sunrise Hospital where a doctor pronounced him deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.