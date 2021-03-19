LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Nevada Democratic Assemblyman Alexander Assefa faces several charges relating to his residency and campaign funds, according to court documents obtained by the I-Team.

Assefa, who represented Assembly District 42 in Las Vegas, resigned his position in January amid an investigation on his campaign finances. An investigation prompted law enforcement to raid Assefa’s home last May.

The Attorney General’s Office filed the case on Wednesday, records show.

According to the criminal complaint, Assefa falsely indicated where he lived in March 2018 and March 2020. The complaint also alleges Assefa lied on his voter registration application and several campaign expense reports.

The complaint also accuses Assefa of misappropriating campaign funds.

According to court filings, Assefa faces charges of:

2 counts of filing a false residency statement by a candidate

5 counts of offering false instrument for public office filing

3 counts of perjury or making a false or unequal statement

3 counts of theft above $3,500

1 count of theft between $650 to $3,500

Assefa was first elected to the Assembly in November 2018 and served in two regular sessions and two special sessions.