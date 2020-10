LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The I-Team is learning the federal government is investigating a coronavirus outbreak at the U.S. Postal Service Center in Las Vegas.

The postal center is where all mail and packages come from before they get to you.

A spokesperson for the service says there is a “presence COVID-19,” but they wouldn’t say how many employees are infected.

More than 700 people work at the center. OSHA is investigating.