I-Team Exclusive: Man behind ‘Storm Area 51’ talks about joke gone awry

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Matty Roberts had no idea what he was about to unleash when he created a Facebook page back in late June.

Roberts says he was inspired to create the page after watching an episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast. The guests for that show were Bob Lazar and Jeremy Corbell and the subject was UFO technology allegedly hidden in the Nevada desert near the Area 51 military base, one of them so classified places in the world.

Roberts’ idea to “Storm Area 51” took off and has since been viewed by millions of people. He has kept a low profile since the idea went viral but agreed to give his first on-camera interview to the I-Team’s George Knapp.

Knapp has covered numerous stories on Area 51. Click here for some of the recent Area 51 stories.