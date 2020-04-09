I-Team Exclusive: Doctor asks public to donate materials, help sew masks for healthcare workers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An OB-GYN is making face masks and asking for your help. The I-Team exclusively spoke with her about her mission to protect her staff and patients, along with other healthcare workers.

We’ve been reporting on the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment, or PPE, here in Southern Nevada and nationwide. Masks are one of those much-needed items.

Outpatient offices, like that of Dr. Staci McHale, remain open for a limited number of patients who have to see a doctor. Because of this, staff members need to be protected.

“If we can provide something to our offices at a very low cost and keep those outpatient frontline providers protected, that’s going to be the most important thing,” said McHale.

She’s asking for donations for autoclave wrap to make masks, noting the material can be washed and sterilized in a certain machine.

McHale’s also looking for volunteers to sew.

“I can tell you personally, in my office, I requested with my patients yesterday, and I had three volunteers that are ready to go as soon as we get supplies for them.”

She explained she never expected a time like this, where PPE would be so hard to find to protect healthcare workers. She also never expected to put out a call for help.

“It really, it hurts to have to ask these questions, but I also want us to be as protected as we can, and I ask of all of my patients, all of you, anyone who’s watching, please stay at home if you don’t need to be out,” McHale said.

UPDATE: This evening, Dr. McHale told us they’ve received donations of recycled autoclave wraps from Sunrise Hospital and Southern Hills Hospital. They also received new wrap.

She said her clinic has partnered with the Las Vegas Fashion Council, which received its first delivery of autoclave fabric today. The council is providing sewing services.

If you’d like to help with monetary donations, click here.