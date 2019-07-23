I-Team Exclusive: Body camera video shows officer talking to Gragson at deadly DUI crash scene

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Local businessman Scott Gragson, 53, has been indicted on four counts of felony DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and four counts of felony reckless driving for a May 30 crash that killed one of his passengers.

Gragson and his passengers were headed to his home in the upscale Ridges community in Summerlin for an after-party following a golf tournament.

The community is guard gated, and as Gragson tried to enter, he argued with the guard because he wanted her to let the cars behind him enter as well. But she told him that they needed to sign in.

Moments after Gragson sped off, his Range Rover crashed. The surveillance video shows what appears to be the second point of impact. In that same video, one of the passengers who was ejected is seen in the street. The I-Team blurred that section of the video.

Gragson’s vehicle crashed off the road to the right band ended up in the median to the left. Police body camera video from the scene shows a Metro officer approaching Gragson. He then is seen asking him about the passengers in his car, along with how much he was drinking. The officer also gave Gragson a sobriety test, one which the officer said he failed.

New evidence obtained by the I-Team includes body camera video from a Metro officer at the scene, surveillance video from a nearby home, security video, and police photographs. ((Watch it below)).

Gragson’s attorney recently told 8 News Now he plans to enter a not guilty plea to all charges.