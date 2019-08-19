I-Team: Ethics complaint filed against CCSD superintendent over expensive bike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Questions are being raised about the Clark County School District superintendent’s expenses and whether taxpayers are footing the bill for an exercise bike. It’s not just any exercise bike, it’s a Peleton which costs around $2,000.

And with the school district facing financial troubles like a $17 million budget shortfall, Superintendent Jesus Jara is facing criticism. Steve Sanson of the Veterans in Politics group filed an ethics complaint on Friday evening.

The complaint says that Jara expensed a $2,409 Peleton exercise bike. Sanson accuses school trustee President Lola Brooks of conspiring with Jara to hide the expense.

According to Jara’s employment contract from May 2018, his salary is $320,000 a year. That includes a $700 monthly car allowance, $600 monthly for community activities, $4,000 a year for school related professional meetings and $5,000 a year for wellness that isn’t covered by insurance. It’s possible that wellness money may cover the bike.

Sanson also alleges Jara may be expensing mileage from the bike but the I-Team found no documents to back that claim.

The amount of $2,409 was included on a meeting agenda which is a public document posted online but it did not specify what it was for.

A CCSD spokesman issued a statement in response to the ethics complaint referring to “baseless allegations.”

Dr. Jara learned Saturday evening that a complaint had been made to the Nevada Ethics Commission by Steve Sanson (Veterans in Politics) concerning his reimbursements as outlined in his contractual agreement. These are baseless allegations and he will submit a written response to the Nevada Ethics Commission as and when appropriate. Mauricio Marin, CCSD Public Information Specialist

Trustee Brooks tweeted stating she did not initially recall signing off on the reimbursement, and then apologizing saying that she did but just didn’t remember and explained there was no conspiracy to hide the information from the public.

The I-Team has requested interviews with both Superintendent Jara and trustee Brooks.