I-Team: Eric Trump campaigns in Southern Nevada

PAHRUMP (KLAS) — A Trump campaign event was held Thursday night in Pahrump, Nevada. It was hosted by President Donald Trump’s son Eric.

Earlier Thursday, Eric stopped by a Latinos For Trump field office in Las Vegas. He said he believes more Latinos will vote republican this November compared to 2016.

He mentioned concerns about mail-in voting, insisting it can lead to voter fraud. Election officials say voter fraud is not widespread.

The Pahrump event was held outside. President Trump held a rally indoors in Henderson a couple of weeks ago which is against white house recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Eric spoke with the I-Team Thursday.

Vanessa Murphy: “What would you say about criticism with the last rally that was held indoors here in Nevada? Our positivity rate for COVID is 10%.”

Eric Trump: “You know that’s really interesting. Last night, they had a big protest on the strip and you saw that.”

VM: “Downtown.”

ET: “And yet, I have a beautiful rally with a bunch of amazing people outdoors in Pahrump, Nevada, tonight that’s going to be, literally have thousands of people there and your governor is trying to shut it down.”

The I-Team reached out to the governor’s office. A spokesperson sent the following statement: