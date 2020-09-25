I-Team: Eric Trump campaigns in Southern Nevada

PAHRUMP (KLAS) — A Trump campaign event was held Thursday night in Pahrump, Nevada. It was hosted by President Donald Trump’s son Eric.
Earlier Thursday, Eric stopped by a Latinos For Trump field office in Las Vegas. He said he believes more Latinos will vote republican this November compared to 2016.
He mentioned concerns about mail-in voting, insisting it can lead to voter fraud. Election officials say voter fraud is not widespread.
The Pahrump event was held outside. President Trump held a rally indoors in Henderson a couple of weeks ago which is against white house recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Eric spoke with the I-Team Thursday.
Vanessa Murphy: “What would you say about criticism with the last rally that was held indoors here in Nevada? Our positivity rate for COVID is 10%.”
Eric Trump: “You know that’s really interesting. Last night, they had a big protest on the strip and you saw that.”
VM: “Downtown.”
ET: “And yet, I have a beautiful rally with a bunch of amazing people outdoors in Pahrump, Nevada, tonight that’s going to be, literally have thousands of people there and your governor is trying to shut it down.”
The I-Team reached out to the governor’s office. A spokesperson sent the following statement:
“The Governor’s Office had no involvement or communication with the event organizers or hosts of the campaign event. State and local regulatory bodies, enforcement agencies and others with the appropriate authority are the public agencies that oversee compliance. Current statewide emergency directives include mandatory face coverings, limitations on public and private gatherings to no more than 50 people and other measures to mitigate the spread and protect Nevadans.”Governor’s Office Spokesperson