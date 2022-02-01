NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — The man who police said caused a crash over the weekend that left nine people dead, including himself, had pleaded guilty to speeding days before Saturday’s incident.

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas was behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger when he ran a red light at more than 100 mph at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue Saturday afternoon crashing into several cars. Four children and four adults were killed. Seven members of a family were in one vehicle.

As the I-Team reported Monday, Robinson pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 for speeding up to 10 miles over the speed limit on Dec. 9, 2021. He paid a $150 fine, according to court documents.

The driver of a Dodge Challenger, identified as Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, was traveling faster than 100 mph, where the speed limit is 35 mph, and ran a red light at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street, police said.

On Tuesday, the I-Team received a copy of the citation, which said Robinson was traveling at 64 mph in a 45-mph zone on Craig Road in the east valley.

Robinson was driving a Dodge Challenger at the time, but it is unknown if it was the same car involved in Saturday’s fatal crash.

As the I-Team reported on Monday, Robinson also had a speeding ticket in 2017 for going 86 mph on U.S. 95 in a 65 mph zone. That ticket was reduced to a parking ticket.

Robinson and his passenger, Tanaga Ravel Miller, 46, of North Las Vegas, were both killed in the crash.

Seven of the victims were traveling together in a Toyota Siena, a minivan, at the time of the crash. They have been identified as North Las Vegas residents: Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias-Caldera, 35.