LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wrong-way driver accused of intentionally crashing into two cars and attempting to kill two bicyclists had faced previous DUI charges and had used heroin before driving, an arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team said.

Police arrested Daniel Asseff, 51, on charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and DUI, third offense, after the incidents on Friday, Jan. 28.

The incident started near the intersection of Lake North Drive and Fort Apache Road and continued along the 215 where officers were eventually able to stop him, they said.

Officers detained Asseff on the freeway eastbound just south of Sahara Avenue. No injuries were reported and the 215 reopened at around 4 p.m.

Police said Asseff nearly hit two people during the incident.

A witness told police Asseff intentionally hit a car, saying “He was dead,” before hitting it, an arrest report obtained Wednesday said.

Police found Asseff in the car on the southbound offramp to 215 in the opposite lane of travel, they said.

When officers arrested Asseff, he told them he used meth and heroin, but “stated he used narcotics three weeks prior,” the report said. Still, officers noted he was stumbling, had trouble walking, slurred his words and had glassy eyes.

Though charged with his second DUI offense in 2020, it appears the district attorney denied the charge moving forward.

A judge set bail at $500,000 and ordered Asseff to undergo a competency hearing.