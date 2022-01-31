I-Team: Driver in deadly North Las Vegas crash had extensive criminal history

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man who police said caused a horrific crash that left eight people dead, including himself, had a long criminal history dating back to 1989. He even pleaded guilty to speeding just days before the deadly crash.

Fatal crash on Commerce and Cheyenne on Jan. 29, 2022 (KLAS-TV)

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas was behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger when he ran a red light at more than 100 mph at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue Saturday afternoon crashing into several cars. Four children and four adults were killed. Seven members of a family were in one vehicle.

According to court records, Robinson pleaded guilty on Jan. 20 for speeding up to 10 miles over the speed limit on Dec. 15, 2021. He paid a $150 fine.

Court records showed he had felony convictions for the following crimes:

1989 Attempted larceny and possession of controlled substance

1989 Possession of a controlled substance

1991 Attempted to sell a schedule 5 drug

1993 Assault on a police officer

2001 Cocaine possession

2004 Cocaine possession

2009 Battery on a protected person

Misdemeanor convictions:

2004 Battery domestic violence

2008 Open container in vehicle and driving on a revoked/suspended drivers license

Robinson also had a speeding ticket in 2017 for going 86 mph on U.S. 95 in a 65 mph zone. That ticket was reduced to a parking ticket.

Robinson and the passenger in his vehicle who has yet to be identified were both killed in the crash.