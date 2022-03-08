LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A suspect is in police custody in Texas for a 1996 sexual assault case in Las Vegas that went cold.

Lawrence David Shaw was taken into custody last week by Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies on a felony warrant out of Las Vegas.

According to the warrant obtained by the I-Team, Shaw is accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Jan. 13, 1996, in the parking lot of the then King 8 Hotel and Casino on W. Tropicana Avenue. Although the victim reported the sexual assault and police questioned Shaw at the time, an arrest was not made.

During questioning, Shaw initially said he had first met the woman and her husband inside the casino and that there was no sexual contact, but during a later interview with police, he admitted that he he did have sex with the victim, and that he “got a little buzzed and did something stupid and I don’t want to go to jail for it.”

Detectives continued to ask Shaw for his timeline of events, but he repeated that he was “kinda buzzed” and did not remember much, but recalled that he suggested he and the victim go someplace to be alone. He told police that she followed him and that everything was consensual.

Police did take a blood sample from Shaw, but Metro police did not receive the results of the DNA until June 2019. The warrant said DNA found on the victim matched Shaw’s sample.

The victim told police that after she left the casino while her husband remained inside to continue playing, Shaw approached her and told her to come with him before taking her to a big-rig truck and ordering her to get in.

The victim said that Shaw made her lay on the bed before telling her, “You are mine now. You’ll come live with me. I’ll take care of you and you’ll never have to work again.” She said that she begged him to stop and said she was married, and he became angry and began yelling, “Don’t make me mad! I’m your daddy now!”

According to police, the victim stopped resisting out of fear that he would harm her if she tried to leave.

After the incident, the victim said she fled and found her husband, who had left the casino, returned home and realized she was not there, and came back to the casino to find her.

On Sept. 21, 2021, Metro police contacted the alleged victim and asked if she wanted to pursue charges and she said she did because she was traumatized by what happened and it resulted in her marriage ending.

Shaw is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.