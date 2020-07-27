I-Team: District Court staffers test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concern about COVID-19 at the Regional Justice Center is growing as reports indicate some District Court staff have tested positive.

Other staffers report they have been exposed to the virus.

Information in emails obtained by the I-Team shows that some judges are taking precautionary steps, with plans to handle court proceedings remotely this week.

“We have several departments self-quarantining,” Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Linda Bell writes. “I am also encouraging people to work at home if possible. As a result, I expect a number of judges will handle court remotely this week.”

The report follows last week’s news that five marshals had tested positive.

In addition, employees at the Clark County District Attorney’s Office reached out to us about safety concerns as the virus spreads. Court employees have contact with the public every day.

Emails indicate that social distancing and other safety guidelines are presenting problems for court staff just like what we’ve seen in public.

Bell also cautions court personnel to be vigilant about safety protocols:

“Unfortunately, I am aware not everyone has been consistent about observing safety precautions. Any reinforcement you can provide on this point is appreciated.”

The virus is having an impact on the court’s calendar.

“All criminal settlement conferences scheduled for this week will be reset … We had our first trials set for the weeks of 8/3 and 8/10. Those will not go forward.”