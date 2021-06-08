I-Team: Digital driver’s licenses could come to Nevada within years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Digital Nevada driver’s licenses could come to your phone within 2 to 4 years, officials with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles told the I-Team.

Monday, Apple unveiled its latest mobile operating system, iOS 15, which allows states to issue digital licenses on an iPhone through the Wallet app.

“Later this year, customers in participating states in the U.S. will be able to add their driver’s license or state IDs to Wallet,” Apple officials wrote in a news release. “The Transportation Security Administration is working to enable airport security checkpoints as the first place customers can use their digital Identity Card in Wallet. Identity Cards in Wallet are encrypted and safely stored in the Secure Element, the same hardware technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure.”

Last month, Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak signed a law allowing the DMV to issue electronic identification cards and licenses.

Senate Bill 204 allows a license holder to have an electronic version on a device, but they would still need the physical copy when operating a motor vehicle. It passed both houses of the Legislature unanimously.

Arizona offers a mobile identification card, but through a separate app run by the state.